With Salman Khan, Race Franchise Will Be Different: Jacqueline Fernandez

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez said she is excited to be a part of Race 3 and now that superstar Salman Khan features in the film, the latest movie will have a "completely new take" on the franchise.Jacqueline starred in Race 2 and will also feature in the franchise's third installment.Race 3 will see Salman join the franchise for the first time and will be directed by Remo D'Souza. Previous two parts were helmed by Abbas-Mustan."It's nice that all the characters (in the film) have a shade of negativity. They all appear negative, till you see who is actually the good guy."Now that we have Salman onboard as well and Remo directing it, the film is a completely new take on what the Race franchise was. It will be exciting," Jacqueline told reporters here last evening.The Judwaa 2 actor said her role in the crime-thriller is challenging and she is looking forward to it."I am excited about this role as shows me in a different light. I can say this with a lot of honesty because I am finding the role quite challenging to do. I am excited to be the part of the franchise again, after Race 2."She was speaking at the unveiling of season 2 of Body Optix of denim brand Lee.