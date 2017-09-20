Wiz Khalifa, French Montana Starts Filming The After Party

: Production on the Netflix hip-hop movie, The After Party starring Kyle, Wiz Khalifa and French Montana has started.Def Pictures has teamed with Live Nation Productions, World Star Hip Hop, and Hunting Lane Films for the comedy reported Variety.The coming-of-age film is written and directed by Ian Edelman.The movie has a music business theme, following two buddies looking to land a record deal before one head to college and the other to the military. The story takes place during one wild night but will shoot for six weeks in NewYork, including on location at The Meadows Music and Arts Festival at Citi Field in Queens, and a live concert at the Gramercy Theater.The movie also stars Teyana Taylor, Jordan Rock, Blair Underwood, Harrison Holzer and Shelley Hennig and will feature a number of celebrity cameos.