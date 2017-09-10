Women Need To Be Their Own Heroes: Taapsee Pannu

: Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is collaborating with Ficci Ladies Organisation (FLO) for a self-defense training event, says women should know how to be their heroes."I have always tried to push the importance of self defense in girls. It is more than just learning martial arts, it's about instilling this confidence amongst girls that they are capable of taking care of themselves. They need to be their own heroes," Taapsee said in a statement.The actress has played strong characters in Naam Shabana and Pink, has been promoting self defense training for girls.Actor Akshay Kumar has joined hands with Yuva Sena Chief Aditya Thackeray, collaborating with FLO to launch a martial arts event to give self defense training to women in suburban Mumbai.Taapsee will be joining hands with them to contribute to this initiative as a special guest at the event on Saturday here.She herself practices martial arts as a fitness routine. She will be seen interacting with the audience and also present at the self defence demonstrations.