Women-oriented Films? Tabu Doesn't Want to Get Stuck In It

Acclaimed actress Tabu says she enjoys essaying strong women characters on screen, but she never wants to limit herself in the trend and formula of "women-oriented" movie.She feels taking the responsibility of a whole film could affect her creative mind, and so, she is cautious with her choice at this point of her career.Considering that 'women-oriented' films are playing a crucial part in changing the narrative of new age Indian cinema, asked why she has not appeared in such films in recent times, Tabu said here: "Now taking a decision on films is not that black and white like that earlier."In the beginning of my career, I have done many films where the tag of 'women-oriented' film was not there every time. I chose the films because the character was substantial. Now, if producers and directors are coming to me with the formula of 'women-oriented' films, with the idea of putting the responsibility of a film on my shoulder, I do not want to get stuck in there."The focus should be on my work, as in on my performance, not that I sell in this category of film, and therefore offered (it)."As the actress has played various intense roles, asked if she ever gets a hangover of her character off the camera even after the shooting is over, Tabu said: "Well, yes. But the intensity depends on how much that character has impacted your mind. When I play a character, physically and mentally I go through a process, so it is obvious to get impacted."But some characters just stay back for long in my system. Like the one from 'Hu Tu Tu'. That character was poles apart of who I am. It was grey and later, it becomes totally dark. Then, my characters in 'Maqbool', 'Haider' or 'The Namesake'... Those were so larger than life that they shook your equilibrium."However, according to Tabu, she is a fun-loving person by nature and always keen to explore the genre of comedy films. After her latest "Golmaal Again", she will soon to be seen in Luv Ranjan's upcoming rom-com alongside Ajay Devgn.Asked about her opinion on the comedy genre not being taken seriously in filmmaking, she said: "Yes, comedy is a genre has been taken with a pinch of salt and it is good. You cannot take every genre of films so seriously. In fact, I think that is what reflects life... We should take life with a pinch of salt, you cannot be serious all the time, you need a break from the drudgery of life at times."