Wonder Woman Achieves Milestone With $100 Million Debut; Baywatch Continues Decent Run

New York:Wonder Woman conquered milestones and movie myths at theatres worldwide, as the Patty Jenkins-directed superhero film powered its way to a $100.5 million debut this weekend and became the biggest blockbuster ever directed by a woman.

The well-reviewed movie easily surpassed industry expectations with one of the summer's biggest debuts, according to studio estimates Sunday. Starring Gal Gadot as the Amazonian warrior princess, Wonder Woman is the rare - and most successful - female-led film in an overwhelmingly male superhero landscape.

It proved a hit with moviegoers, earning a CinemaScore of A. While skewing somewhat female, it drew a fairly evenly split audience. Warner Bros. said 52 percent of the audience was female and 48 percent male. Wonder Woman added $122.5 million internationally, including $38 million in China.

"It shows that superhero movies aren't just about men. They're about women as well," said Jeff Goldstein, distribution chief for Warner Bros. "All the noise about Patty Jenkins breaking the glass ceiling for directors, I think that added to it as well."

Jenkins, who previously directed 2003's Monster starring Charlize Theron, now holds the record for biggest domestic opening for a female director. The previous mark was Sam Taylor-Johnson's Fifty Shades of Grey, with $85.1 million in 2015.

Nevertheless, Wonder Woman represents a turning point for Warner Bros. and DC Comics, which have together struggled in recent years to match the Marvel-Disney juggernaut. While "Wonder Woman" didn't match the box-office might of Batman v. Superman (a $166 million opening) or Suicide Squad ($133.7 million), it was much better received than those roundly derided releases.

Baywatch, starring Dwayne Jhonson and Zac Efron has earned $8.5 million internationally which is decent when compared to the thrashing reviews it received from the critics. While fans are somewhat loving the chemistry between Dwyane and Zac, mixed with the nostalgia of 90s popular show, the critic called it a "missable film of the summer". The film starring Priyanka Chopra released in India on Jun 2 and has earned Rs 3.75 crore in two days (all languages).

The success of Wonder Woman gave the summer box office a much-needed charge. Thus far, the season's only blockbuster has been its first: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 It has made $355.5 million in North America and $816.6 million worldwide.