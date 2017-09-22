GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Wonder Woman Confirmed To Appear In The Flash Film

Gal Gadot will appear in The Flash film.

IANS

Updated:September 22, 2017, 5:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Wonder Woman Confirmed To Appear In The Flash Film
Image: YouTube still from Warner Bros' Wonder Woman. (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Los Angeles: The character of Wonder Woman is confirmed to appear in The Flash solo film.

Justice League actress Gal Gadot will reprise her role as Diana Prince in the film, which is now called Flashpoint, reports deadline.com.

Gadot, 32, is also in early talks to join Max Landis-scripted supernatural thriller Deeper, which has Bradley Cooper attached to star and White God helmer Kornel Mundruczo on board to direct.

In the drama, a disgraced astronaut embarks on a mission to reach the bottom of a newly discovered oceanic trench, theorized to be the lowest point on Earth. He encounters an increasing level of danger and soon finds himself in a psychological (and physical) fight against mysterious forces.

Flashpoint, is scheduled to be released in 2020.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Durga Puja: Creator Of God Yet Not The Most Blessed

Durga Puja: Creator Of God Yet Not The Most Blessed

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES