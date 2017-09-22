Wonder Woman Confirmed To Appear In The Flash Film

: The character of Wonder Woman is confirmed to appear in The Flash solo film.Justice League actress Gal Gadot will reprise her role as Diana Prince in the film, which is now called Flashpoint, reports deadline.com.Gadot, 32, is also in early talks to join Max Landis-scripted supernatural thriller Deeper, which has Bradley Cooper attached to star and White God helmer Kornel Mundruczo on board to direct.In the drama, a disgraced astronaut embarks on a mission to reach the bottom of a newly discovered oceanic trench, theorized to be the lowest point on Earth. He encounters an increasing level of danger and soon finds himself in a psychological (and physical) fight against mysterious forces.Flashpoint, is scheduled to be released in 2020.