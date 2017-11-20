GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Says Motherhood Makes Her a Superhero

Justice League star Gal Gadot has two daughters, Alma, 5, and Maya, eight months, with husband Yaron Versano.

Shantanu David | IANS

Updated:November 20, 2017, 12:23 PM IST
Gal Gadot attends Build Presents The Cast Of 'Wonder Woman' at Build Studio on May 23, 2017 in New York City. (Image: Getty Images)
Wonder Woman and Justice League star Gal Gadot, who has two daughters, says motherhood makes her feel like a superhero. She has Alma, 5, and Maya, eight months, with husband Yaron Versano.

"I know this sounds really cheesy but all mums are like Wonder Woman, they really are. Kids don't know or care about box office records or blockbuster movies. They are like, 'Yep, you're Wonder Woman ... but what's for dinner?' There's nothing like kids to keep you grounded," Gadot told thesun.co.uk.

"I can have a sleepless night with a baby with colic and an early wake-up by my five-year-old. But then I'm watching 'The Cat In The Hat' with my daughter and it amazes me how the simplest things are the ones to make us the happiest. This sounds cheesy too, but I feel like Wonder Woman when I give birth. When you deliver, you feel like you're a God. Like, 'Oh my God, I made this'," she added.
