Wonder Woman London Premiere Cancelled in The Wake of Manchester Attack

IANS

Updated: May 25, 2017, 1:34 PM IST
Image: Youtube/ Warner Bros

London: Production banner Warner Bros has cancelled the London premiere of upcoming superhero film Wonder Woman following the attack at singer Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester that left 22 dead earlier this week.

The studio announced the news on Wednesday, ahead of the previously scheduled May 31 red carpet of the Gal Gadot starrer, reports variety.com.

"Our thoughts are with those affected by the recent tragedy in Britain. In light of the current situation, we will not be proceeding with our plans for the ‘Wonder Woman' premiere and junket activities in London," read a statement on behalf of the studio.

Besides Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright and director Patty Jenkins were all scheduled to attend the European premiere.

Wonder Woman will release on June 2.

First Published: May 25, 2017, 1:34 PM IST
