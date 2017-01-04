Wonder Woman, Star Wars, Dunkirk: Hollywood Films to Look Forward to in 2017

The first week of 2017 has started and with it comes a brand new list of film everybody all over the world is waiting for. From sci-fi action to Disney's live-action Hollywood has an entire platter set for the year, making every Friday a big day.

From big studios to big director and big franchise, 2017 is going to be a year of comeback for many. While Johnny Depp will be seen donning the captain's cap in Pirates of the Caribbean, Donny Boyle will once again bring the addict gang together in T2: Trainspotting.

As we walk into the first week of this New Year, let's take a look at films one should look forward to in 2017.

The Superhero Universe

2016 marked the beginning of a Superhero decade, with new characters entering the cinematic Universe of Marvel and DC. While Marvel introduced Deadpool, Spiderman, Black Panther and Doctor Strange, DC went ahead with Batman, Wonder Woman and Flash.

While Avengers still have things to figure out, it's nice how they laid foundations for the 'supposed' new gang. 2017 will see the life of 19-year-old, Peter Parker after he becomes a part of Avenger's war in Spiderman: Homecoming. And now has Iron Man mentoring him. Thor, who has been missing for quite some time will return to Asgard along with Hulk and Doctor Strange in Thor: Ragnarok

Star-Lord returns to save the galaxy along with little Groot and gang in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. With infinity stones scattered all around and Avengers: Infinity War at the horizon, the fight is about to get intense and entertaining.

In the X-Men front, Hugh Jackman is all set to say his farewell to Wolverine in Logan. Hugh's last appearance as the immortal X-Men appears to be interesting and will tread the past of Wolverine and his making.

DC is geared up to make up for a disappointing year with Wonder Woman. Gal Gadot is all set to bring her much-appreciated role of Wonder Woman in a solo film.

She will again be seen alongside Ben Affleck in Justice League, which will introduce other DC Superheroes as well. Flash, Aquaman, Mera, Cyborg Dc is going heavy with its heroes this time.

Dunkirk

Ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan is back with a new film. A World War II drama, Dunkirk, is a story based on a true incident. Set in the 1940s, the film is the story of the massive evacuation of nearly 400,000 British and French soldiers that took place during the war. The allied soldiers were stranded at the beach with Germans surrounding and bombing them at regular intervals. Nolan’s much-anticipated film is a star-studded film with actors like Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Aneurin Barnard. One direction’s Harry Styles makes his debut in the film.

Blade Runner 2049

1982 classic noir film by Denis Villeneuve is returning to the big screen. The sequel will have Harrison Ford reprise his role as Rick Deckard, with Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, Dave Bautista and Jared Leto in supporting roles. The events occur 30 years after the events of the first film. A new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos. K's discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Beauty and The Beast

The highly-anticipated romantic-fantasy movie, Beauty and The Beast will live up your childhood dream once again in 2017. Starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as the odd Disney couple directed by Bill Condon. With Emma Watson adding her touch to the ever popular Belle and Dan Stevens bringing Beast to life, the film has been generating interest for all the good reasons. It is just one of the many upcoming live-action films adapted from Disney’s large catalogue of animated feature hits.

Pirates of The Caribbean

Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom will continue to reprise their roles of Captain Jack Sparrow and Will Turner respectively. Though, this time along the two lead actors will not have much to do in the sequel. And the major focus will be on Henry Turner and the main villain, Captain Salazar. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is expected to release on May 26, 2017. We hope that the fifth instalment of the film will be the best out of the four prior instalments.

Star Wars: Episode VIII

The epic space opera film franchise will get its eight chapter this year. The film which was revived in 2015 with entirely new plotline and few familiar faces (like Han Solo, Princess Leia and ofcourse Luke Skywalker) will resume the story exactly from where it was left at The Force Awakens, with Rey having tracked Luke Skywalker to a remote planet. Episode VIII is also Carrie Fisher's final film role after her death following a heart attack.

Fate OF Furious

Fast & Furious 8 is an upcoming action film directed by F. Gary Gray and written by Chris Morgan. It is the eighth instalment in The Fast and the Furious franchise. The film will star Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren. It will see Vin go rogue in order to save his friends and family. The film is scheduled to be released on April 14, 2017.

Kong: Skull Island

The famous monster classic King Kong is getting a reboot this year. The story will see anothyer spine chilling experience of humans with the giant Kong. It stars an ensemble cast consisting of Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, Brie Larson, Jing Tian, Toby Kebbell, John Ortiz, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, Shea Whigham, Thomas Mann, Terry Notary, and John C. Reilly. Also, it's also a crossover film of King Kong and Godzilla. Do we need to say more?

The Circle

The Circle is a science-fiction thriller film directed and written by James Ponsoldt, based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Dave Eggers. The story revolves around a woman who lands a job at a powerful tech company called the Circle, where she becomes involved with a mysterious man and the way The Circle has been controlling lives of people through technology. The film stars the likes of Emma Watson, Tom Hanks, John Boyega and Karen Gillan. Expect a performance- rich and intriguing experience with this one.

T2: Trainspotting

Renton, Begbie, Sick Boy and Spud are set for a reunion as Danny Boyle's classic Trainspotting is back with its sequel. The events in T2: Trainspotting happens 20 years after the first film. Ewan McGregor will return as Renton with original cast members Robert Carlyle as Francis Begbie, Jonny Lee Miller as Sick Boy and Ewen Bremner as Spud, joining him. Novelist Welsh will also return in his role of Mikey Forrester. This Danny Boyle directorial classic is all set to get a modern twist.

Lion

Lion is an Australian-American British Drama film which is all set to release in India on 24th February 2017.The film had its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival. The film has Nicole Kidman, Dev Patel, Rooney Mara and it also features Priyanka Bose, Deepti Naval, Nawazuddin Siddique and Tannishtha Chatterjee and it has been shot in Kolkata as well as in Australia. The film revolves around A five-year-old Indian boy who gets lost on the streets of Calcutta, thousands of kilometers from home. He survives many challenges before being adopted by a couple in Australia; 25 years later, he sets out to find his lost family. Lion has already won various awards and it has also got 4 nominations at the Golden Globe Awards.

Alien

Alien: Covenant is an upcoming American science fiction horror film directed by Ridley Scott and written by John Logan. It is the sequel to the 2012 film Prometheus and the second installment in the Alien prequel series. Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant find what they believe to be an uncharted paradise. What the crew discover is a dark, dangerous world, inhabited by the "synthetic" David (Michael Fassbender), the sole survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition, and monstrous creatures that are hunting them. The film is scheduled to be released on May 19, 2017.