Won't Do Dark Films for a While, Says Shahid Kapoor

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor says he will be taking a break from dark and complex roles for sometime. The 36-year-old actor, whose latest period war film Rangoon could not create a magic at the box office, said that he wants to feature in lighter roles next. The actor has played two back-to-back serious characters in Udta Punjab (2016) and the recently released Vishal Bhardwaj-directed film.

During a Q and A session, one of the Twitter users asked Shahid, "Is it that you prefer dark films more now?" To this the actor replied, "Nope. Not for a while now." Shahid also said, "Good films always do well," when one of the fans asked if he believed some good films don't work at the box office.

He said after completing his prior commitments he would like to do "anything light and fun." About his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus

Padmavati, he said the best thing about Raja Rawal Ratan Singh's character is that he was, "Noble heroic fearless. Above all a true lover."