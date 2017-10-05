GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Won't Play My Grandfather On Screen, Says Jr NTR

Jr. NTR says, that he doesn't have the courage to ever play his grandfather Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao in his biopic Lakshmi's NTR.

IANS

Updated:October 5, 2017, 7:04 AM IST
Chennai: Actor Jr. NTR, basking in the success of his latest Telugu outing Jai Lava Kusa, says he doesn't have the courage to ever play his grandfather Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), the legendary Telugu actor and politician, on screen.

A biopic on the thespian is on the offing. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has already announced a film on the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

Asked if he would star in the biopic on his grandfather, Jr. NTR said: "I don't have the courage. It's not that I can't do it but I just don't want to attempt".

While Varma is making the biopic from the perspective of NTR's widow Lakshmi Parvathi and has titled it Lakshmi's NTR, actor Nandamuri Balakrishna wants to showcase the story of his father from a different standpoint.

Jr. NTR says he has no objection whatsoever.

"The day my grandfather left the family and went to serve the people (join politics), he became a priced possession of the state. I don't think anybody can stop anyone from making a film on his life. All are free to do and each one would interpret his story differently," he said.

On the career front, Jr. NTR will next begin work on his yet-untitled film with Trivikram.
