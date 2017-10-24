Woody Allen's Upcoming Film Features Sex-Scenes Involving Young Starlets

American filmmaker Woody Allen's upcoming movie contains some awkward scenes involving an older man having sex with young starlets.Allen, who drew criticism for saying that he is sad for producer Harvey Weinstein over sexual assault allegations, is filming the yet untitled project here.The plotline centers around a middle-aged man who is sleeping with a much younger woman, among other actresses, and, according to the script, "makes a fool of himself over every ambitious starlet and model", reports pagesix.com.In scenes just filmed, a character played by Rebecca Hall accuses 44-year-old actor Jude Law's character of having sex with a 15-year-old "concubine".In the scene, the "concubine", played by Elle Fanning (19 in real life), acknowledges her relationship with Law's much older character, but then protests that she is 21 years old.After a discussion about his infidelity, Fanning's character then asks Law, "Were all these women for pleasure, or were you researching a project?"The film also stars Selena Gomez, Liev Schreiber, Suki Waterhouse and Kelly Rohrbach, reports pagesix.com.The plot seems well-timed, given the mounting allegations of sexual harassment and rape against Weinstein.Last week, Allen had said it was "tragic for the poor women that were involved" and that he feels "sad for Harvey that his life is so messed up", but warned against starting a "witch-hunt atmosphere" in Hollywood where "every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself".Allen later released a statement saying the comment, "When I said I felt sad for Harvey Weinstein, I thought it was clear the meaning was because he is a sad, sick man".