  • Associate Sponsor
»
1-min read

Work on Baahubali: The Conclusion Trailer Is Underway; To Be Out Soon

IANS

Updated: March 3, 2017, 8:44 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Work on Baahubali: The Conclusion Trailer Is Underway; To Be Out Soon
Cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar on Thursday confirmed that work on the trailer of the highly anticipated Telugu historic drama Baahubali: The Conclusion is underway and it can be expected soon.

Chennai: Cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar on Thursday confirmed that work on the trailer of the highly anticipated Telugu historic drama Baahubali: The Conclusion aka Baahubali 2 is underway and it can be expected soon.

"At Annapurna Studios working on the trailer of Baahubali 2. Making sure everything is fine with the screen calibration, with CV Rao and Shivakumar," Senthil Kumar tweeted.

This is Kumar's seventh collaboration with SS Rajamouli. They had previously worked together in Yamadonga, Magadheera and Eega.

Slated for release on April 28, Baahubali 2 stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj.

First Published: March 3, 2017, 8:44 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.