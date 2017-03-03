Work on Baahubali: The Conclusion Trailer Is Underway; To Be Out Soon

Chennai: Cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar on Thursday confirmed that work on the trailer of the highly anticipated Telugu historic drama Baahubali: The Conclusion aka Baahubali 2 is underway and it can be expected soon.

"At Annapurna Studios working on the trailer of Baahubali 2. Making sure everything is fine with the screen calibration, with CV Rao and Shivakumar," Senthil Kumar tweeted.

This is Kumar's seventh collaboration with SS Rajamouli. They had previously worked together in Yamadonga, Magadheera and Eega.

Slated for release on April 28, Baahubali 2 stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj.