Working With PC Sreeram Is My Good Fortune: Tamannaah

: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia on Wednesday said she considers it her good fortune to be working with ace lensman PC Sreeram, known for his work in films such as Ok Kanmani and Shamitabh, for an upcoming yet-untitled Telugu film.In reply to Sreeram's tweet where he said working with her has been a delight, Tamannaah wrote: "I still can't forget my first Tamil ad film I shot with you sir. It's my good fortune to shoot with you for this film."The film, also starring Kalyanram, is being directed by Jayendra, who returns to direction after six years.This project marks Sreeram's return to Telugu filmdom after five years. His last outing in the language was Nithiin-starrer Ishq.Sreeram's upcoming project is Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman, which marks his fifth collaboration with R. Balki.