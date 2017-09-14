Working With PC Sreeram Is My Good Fortune: Tamannaah
Tamannaah Bhatia feels lucky for working with Sreeram.
Image: Yogen Shah
Chennai: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia on Wednesday said she considers it her good fortune to be working with ace lensman PC Sreeram, known for his work in films such as Ok Kanmani and Shamitabh, for an upcoming yet-untitled Telugu film.
In reply to Sreeram's tweet where he said working with her has been a delight, Tamannaah wrote: "I still can't forget my first Tamil ad film I shot with you sir. It's my good fortune to shoot with you for this film."
The film, also starring Kalyanram, is being directed by Jayendra, who returns to direction after six years.
This project marks Sreeram's return to Telugu filmdom after five years. His last outing in the language was Nithiin-starrer Ishq.
Sreeram's upcoming project is Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman, which marks his fifth collaboration with R. Balki.
In reply to Sreeram's tweet where he said working with her has been a delight, Tamannaah wrote: "I still can't forget my first Tamil ad film I shot with you sir. It's my good fortune to shoot with you for this film."
The film, also starring Kalyanram, is being directed by Jayendra, who returns to direction after six years.
This project marks Sreeram's return to Telugu filmdom after five years. His last outing in the language was Nithiin-starrer Ishq.
Sreeram's upcoming project is Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman, which marks his fifth collaboration with R. Balki.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli is Best Left Alone Warns Jason Gillespie
- Remember Ajay Nagrath aka Chintu? This Is What He Looks Like Now
- Pakistan vs World XI: Sana Mir Excited to See Return of Cricket
- Poster Boys Movie Review: An Assault on the Senses
- Logan Lucky Review: The Film Sets the Pace for a Fun & Explosive Ride