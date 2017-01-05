Working With Vidya Balan in Begum Jaan Has Been My Career's Greatest Choice: Pallavi Sharda

Mumbai: Actress Pallavi Sharda, who will be portraying a pivotal role in Vidya Balan starrer Begum Jaan, says sharing screen space with the National Award winner has been the greatest choice of her career.

"My character is very strong... Someone who knows her mind. The character has its own graph in the film, and that is very important for me as an actor. But mainly, to work with Vidya has been one of my career's greatest choice because she is just an exceptional human being and actress," Pallavi said here.

"It is a privilege to work with Vidya and Srijit Mukherjee," she added.

Of Begum Jaan, Pallavi said: "It is a film which is about human triumph. The story is about some strong women. It is very exciting for me to be a part of this film. It is very rare to get this type of a challenging role."

The 28-year-old actress said she feels fortunate to work in every film she has been offered.

"Every film is different. As an actor, you have to keep experimenting with different roles. Begum Jaan has given me that opportunity. So, I think it's going to be good."

The historical drama film is a remake of the 2015 Bengali film Rajkahini. The film is scheduled for release on March 17.