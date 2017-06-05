World Environment Day: Films that Advocate Better Treatment of Our Ecosystem

When it comes to filmmaking one of the untapped genre is the environment. While many films have depicted a dystopian world of dust resembling places post-nuclear war, a very few of them have actually captured the real essence of saving and respecting our environment. Mainstream filmmakers have never dared to touch upon the relevant topic, and documentaries have never achieved a wider audience to send off their message. While Hollywood can still boast of few mainstream films that comment upon environmental issues through creative narrative, Bollywood has not yet tread that path.

As the world once again come together to celebrate its environment, let's take a look at popular and successful films which advocated better treatment of our environment either directly or in the subtext.

Avatar

James Cameron’s Avatar is undoubtedly the most incredible piece of environmental advocacy ever seen on the big screen, and it puts across the message - Nature will always win - convincingly. The film focuses on all key environmental talking-points.

Wall-e

WALL-E is Disney's most relevant film on environmental advocacy— amazing, visionary, hilarious and sad — Walt Disney managed to paint the picture of an apocalyptic future dominated by endless landscapes of garbage and completely devoid of life (save a lovable cockroach) and make it entertaining. Despite the fact, the Pixar downplayed the environmental message in the media it is clear that the last robot on earth, though mute, does indeed have a message.

Erin Brokevich



This Julia Robert starrer is a rare and important example of the "cross-over" environmental film. Thanks to a great script and a perfect performance by Roberts, the film was a smash success and many of the millions of moviegoers who saw it were scarcely aware they were watching a piece of environmental advocacy. Why? Because the story was just so damn good. If only we could have more films about evil corporations polluting local water supplies that are this entertaining.

Soylent Green



A sci-fi thriller set in 2022, this movie paints the bleak reality of a planet completely overpopulated and far beyond its capacity to feed its teeming masses. Fruits and vegetables are only wistful memories, and New York City is in a constant state of chaos as people fight for rations of the nutrition wafers manufactured by the Soylent Corporation. A detective is on the run as government officials attempt to keep him from disclosing the secret ingredient of a new "Green" wafer... yes, humans!.

Koyaanisqatsi

Directed by Godfrey Reggio, this film was an epic, wordless exploration of the Hopi phrase Koyaanisqatsi, which means "life out of balance." It superimposes spectacular imagery of nature with the frenetic comings and goings of a modern-day megapolis. The film is an almost Buddhist meditation on our environment, both found and constructed.

A Day After Tomorrow

The perfect feature film companion to Al Gore's popular documentary An Inconvenient Truth, this film takes the audience on a disaster roller coaster as a sudden arctic melt wreaks havoc in New York City. The ultimate "what-if" epic starring Jake Gyllenhaal begs a number of important questions -- What would you do? How far would you go? What would you risk?

Whale Rider

Whale Rider changed the way we think about nature by providing an intimacy with the animal kingdom never before caught on film. Whale Rider tells the story of a girl destined to break the confines of her culture by becoming the chief of her Maori tribe.

Fern Gully

Fern Gully, though a kids' film, is one of the most important environmental films ever made. It framed for a generation of the archetypal conflict between man's hunger for resources and the fragile rain forest environment. In the end, of course, nature wins.