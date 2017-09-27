World Tourism Day: From Queen to Tamasha, Films That Inspire The Travel Bug in You

There are movies that make you laugh till your muscles hurt and there are those which make you cry like a baby, then there are movies that will make you happy and inspire you to either have a trip with your loved ones or discover yourself on a solo one. Films make you escape into your own world, away from reality and if the film is about travel and beautiful locations, then they prove to be that little push you needed to take a trip of your dream.On this world Tourism Day let's have a look at some of the Bollywood films that inspire the travel bug within you and force you to at least think about that long forgotten trip.This movie has inspired a lot of women to have a solo trip to Europe. In the film, Kangana Ranaut finds her own identity while on her trip and gains the confidence that she has lost due to some unexpected incidents in her life. The story about self-discovery was dependent on the beautiful Europe trip taken by Rani.If this film didn't give you major trip goals, nothing will. People who have seen this film have related to any one character from the terrific trio. Looking at some amazing adventure sports explored by the film protagonists will definitely make you get up and search for places to explore like they did. This movie stars Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhay Deol along with Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin.This film is yet to release but the storyline of this film is about how two girls on a road trip with the same name meet and the confusion that occurs changing their lives change. This film stars Richa Chadha and Kalki Koechlin.This film makes you relive the fun trips you took with your friends in your college days. This is the perfect film which will make you immediately call your friends and plan a backpacking trip. This film explores the fun side of traveling and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapoor. Also unmissable is the entire wedding sequence shot in the grand palace of Udaipur.This movie showed the beautiful Corsica to us with some beautiful locations and of course the lovely chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the film. This film is the perfect getaway for someone who is looking for a solo adventure and experience some local flavors.