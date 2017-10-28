Would Like to Do an Underdog Story, Says Arjun Kapoor

: Actor Arjun Kapoor says he would love to do a biopic of a person with an underdog story.Bollywood is buzzing with sports biopics right now.Arjun, who has joined the Indian Super League (ISL) bandwagon as co-owner of the FC Pune City franchise, was asked if he would like to do any of them.He said: "So many biopics are in the making right now and so many are already made. I would like to do an underdog story. I think those are the most exciting biopics. I really can't name anyone off hand like this, but I hope we have some footballer coming through our teams in ISL, which I would love to emulate at some point and maybe play a footballer star or such a character."Arjun said a biopic of a sportsperson will be exciting if it brings out a different facet of the person."I think biopic should bring out a different facet of someone's life. Then only it becomes interesting. Yuvraj Singh is a very extraordinary man, the way his journey has been, the ups and downs of his life, then there is Sourav Ganguly, the man who defied all odds."I am not saying I want to play anyone of them. All I am saying is that if there is an interesting journey, it would be fun to do a biopic."On the movie front, Arjun is reuniting with his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra for Dibakar Banerjee's thriller Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, under Yash Raj Films Banner."The shooting will start in the coming 10 days in north India. The shooting is for two months, and I have been prepping for three months now."For me, it has been an interesting journey. Dibakar is a fantastic director and I had fun working with him. The story is quite amazing and extraordinary, that's why I can't reveal too much."All I can say is that there is an interesting tussle going on in India right now, Bharat Vs India, there are two thought processes which came to surface in last few years... The film deals with that psychology, how people are changing in society, what are their ups and downs, especially when you're so infused in the system."