Would Like to Enter 100 Crore Club With One of My Upcoming Films: Tiger Shroff

Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff says that his New Year resolution is to enter the 100 crore club with his upcoming films.

The Flying Jatt star was asked about his New Year resolution at the Lion Gold Awards 2016 event on Wednesday. He said: "One of my resolutions is I would like to enter 100 crore club with one of my upcoming films."

Quizzed about his forthcoming film Munna Michael, Tiger replied: "We have shot 50 percent of it. It is completed till the interval and now we have started shooting the second half."

The romantic musical and action film is directed by Sabbir Khan. The film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ronit Roy in lead roles.

The 26-year-old actor is looking forward to the soon to release much-awaited movies Raees and Kaabil.

"I am very excited about both the films. I've seen all the promos and they are outstanding," he said.

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil are all set to clash at the box office on January 25.