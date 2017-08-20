Would Love to Direct VIP 3, Says Soundarya Rajnikanth

Basking in the success of Dhanush starrer VIP 2, director Soundarya Rajinikanth says she would love to direct the planned third part in the VIP franchise.At the success meet of VIP 2 earlier this week here, Dhanush confirmed VIP 3 is on the cards.However, he said they haven't locked a director or script yet.Soundarya says she would love to be associated with the franchise once again."I would love to direct VIP 3. People think I have acting ambitions, but I seriously don't. I'm happy behinds the lens as the director," Soundarya said.Asked if she plans to direct outside the VIP franchise, she said she is toying with a few ideas."There a few ideas that I'm working on at the moment but it's too early to talk about them. If it has to happen, it will happen and we don't have to do anything about it. I haven't decided what will be my next project," she added.VIP 2 is Soundarya's first live-action film. She had previously directed her father Rajinikanth in motion capture animated film Kochadaiiyaan.Talking about the success of VIP 2, she said: "I'm thrilled with this kind of response and I'm overwhelmed. I need to thank Dhanush for having faith in me."