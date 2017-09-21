Would Love To Explore Different Shades Of Love On Big Screen: Irrfan Khan

: Actor Irrfan Khan says he wants to do a children's film and explore different "shades of love" through cinema.With projects like Paan Singh Tomar, Talvar, Maqbool, and 7 Khoon Maaf, Irrfan has carved a name for himself in Hindi cinema. He has gradually established himself in the West too.The actor has been associated with foreign films like The Namesake, Life of Pi, A Mighty Heart, Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man and Inferno -- which will premiere on the Indian small screen on Sony PIX on September 24."I want to do a movie where I can entertain kids... Like Jurassic World... I want to engage kids and younger generation. I want to do a film which is about love, which I did in Piku and The Lunchbox. I would love to explore different shades of love and romance," Irrfan said during the promotions of Inferno in Singapore."So, there are a few areas which you (I) want to explore. There are real-life characters which I would like to play, but I will not name them," he said, adding that there is no horror cinema and political cinema in India.Irrfan joined Hollywood actor Tom Hanks in his quest to save the world on the silver screen in Oscar-winning director Ron Howard's film Inferno.Talking about the film, Irrfan said: "Working with cinematic legends like Tom Hanks and Ron Howard was an incredible experience. The overwhelming response that we got in the theatres was amazing."