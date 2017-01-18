Wouldn't Get Along With a Guy Like Christian Grey: Jamie Dornan

Los Angeles Fifty Shades star Jamie Dornan says he is not particularly fond of his character of Christian Grey.

"Not the sort of bloke I'd get along with. All my mates are easy going and quick to laughI wouldn't imagine myself sat in a pub with him. I don't think he would be my type, when it comes to choosing mates," Dornan said in an interview with GQ.

The 34-year-old Irish actor, however, knew that the movie, based on the hit book series of the same name, will translate into huge box office success.

"But I always had a strong belief that it would be a success and make a lot of money. You don't have to be a scientist to work out that 100 million readers of the book will translate into bums on seats in the cinema. But I didn't expect it to be this big, to be honest."

Dornan is returning as Grey for the second movie Fifty Shades Darker.