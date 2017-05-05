Wouldn't Want To Make Baahubali On Virtual Reality, Says AR Rahman

Academy-award winning music composer A R Rahman is making his directorial debut with world's first virtual reality multi-sensory episodic feature film Le Musk.

The film which has been written, directed and scored by A R Rahman, follows the journey of an orphaned heiress and part-time musician Juliet, played by Nora Arnezeder, who grows up to be a diva on a mission. The film has been shot been in the picturesque Rome.

Talking about the film in an exclusive interview to News18.com, legendary music composer A R Rahman said, "The movie is a virtual reality (VR), 3D stereoscopic film and it's narrative is through smell. The film is about music, beauty, humanity and passion."

In a press conference that happened just before the interaction, Mr. Rahman revealed that it was his wife who suggested that he make a film on perfumes.

Asked why he chose to make a film on perfumes and not on music which is his forte, Rahman told News18.com, "I think a good smell brings a positive vibration and that's one sensory aspect which has never taken over in storytelling. And it's the right time the devices have started appearing. It happened in the 60s but it never took off. But I think maybe now when you have the right kind of narrative, which we are hoping through Le Musk, it will take off." " There are many other aspects to the story, scent is just one of them," he added.

While talking about his approach towards the music that he composed for the film Rahman said, "It all started with music. Actually, it (the movie) has a classical music base."

Asked if he faced any challenges during the shooting of the film since this is world's first virtual reality multi-sensory episodic feature film, Rahman told News18.com that there were many but he didn't care as long as the end product is good.

When asked if he would like to explore making something as grand as Baahubali on virtual reality, the music composer said, "Baahubali is such a massive attempt, lot of money put in, great direction, great story and great support from the producers. This is a very intimate and impressionistic kind of a story because VR allows you to do that kind of stuff. I want to stay away from violence and grandness in VR because it is so overwhelming and intimidating, it could mess up your brain because it is so close.We want to be very sensitive and careful about what we want to give people. It almost as close to your brain whereas a movie which you watch is 100 feet away."

Revealing details about his next virtual reality project Rahman said that it's based on Indian culture, specifying that the project would be focusing on the different dance forms of India.