Writing Solo Material Is Challenging, Says Camila Cabello
Singer Camilla Cabello tells how working alone is different from working with a band.
image : Camila Cabello / official instagram.
London: Former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello says writing solo songs is a tough task.
The I Know What You Did Last Summer hitmaker, who announced her split from the band last December, however, finds creating songs alone a lot "more fun," reported Contactmusic.
"It's totally different. In the group we would record songs for two weeks, it was a really fast process, like sometimes we'd do five songs in a day, it would just be like 'alright you sing the verse, you sing that', and then you just record it and that's it.
"But this has been...probably because I've had a chance to really like, write and make the songs, and be involved in every aspect of it from the production to the mixing. Definitely a lot more challenging but more fun, for sure," Cabello, 20, says.
