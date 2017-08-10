Writing Solo Material Is Challenging, Says Camila Cabello

: Former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello says writing solo songs is a tough task.The I Know What You Did Last Summer hitmaker, who announced her split from the band last December, however, finds creating songs alone a lot "more fun," reported Contactmusic."It's totally different. In the group we would record songs for two weeks, it was a really fast process, like sometimes we'd do five songs in a day, it would just be like 'alright you sing the verse, you sing that', and then you just record it and that's it."But this has been...probably because I've had a chance to really like, write and make the songs, and be involved in every aspect of it from the production to the mixing. Definitely a lot more challenging but more fun, for sure," Cabello, 20, says.