XXX: Return of Xander Cage Review: Deepika is The Only Good Thing in This Predictable Thriller

Deepika Padukone is all set for her big Hollywood debut with Vin Diesel in XXX: Return of Xander Cage. The action thriller is the third installment in the Xander Cage franchise, coming on screen after 12 years. Directed by D. J. Caruso, the film also stars Donnie Ye, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette and Samuel L. Jackson.

The film marks the return of athlete turned government operative Xander Cage, who was thought to be long dead. Cage comes out of self-imposed exile to race villain Xiang to recover a powerful weapon known as 'Pandora's Box'. Recruiting a group of thrill seeking, skilled partners, Xander finds himself caught up in a deadly conspiracy of corruption among world governments.

Deepika will be seen playing the role of relentless and deadly Serena Unger, an Indian origin operative who is skilled with all kinds of weapons. It was the popularity of Padukone that the makers decided to release the film in India a week prior to its worldwide release.

Will XXX be the dream Hollywood debut of Deepika? Will Deepika be able to stand out in the entire star-studded crowd? Will the film be able to strike the chord with the Indian audience? Sameeksha from News18 is inside the theatre to find out.

Tweets about #XXX from:News18movies

