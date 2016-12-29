Yearender 2016: The Year When Censor Board Forced Everyone to be 'Sanskari'

If the year 2016 was a movie, it would have been quite a dramatic one. With twists, unexpected deaths, and economic cricis ensuing right at the fag end of the year- the year ensured that we remain surprised throughout.

In Bollywood, the year began with Wazir. Farhan Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer received mix reaction from both critics and audiences alike but while the film did average at the box office, it was its tryst with the censor board that made more news.

In 2016, Censor Board played the biggest villain for Bollywood. It had already received flak for its unnecessary diktats the year before when several films fell prey to its new form of censorship. And the board just continued to play the over bearing, authoritative big daddy who would just not let his kids (read progressive storylines, new age realistic cinema) think or act freely.

It started with Censor Board reportedly raising objection to certain scenes in Bejoy Nambiar’s Wazir terming them as too violent. There were also talks that the board demanded a love-making scene featuring Farhan Akhtar and Aditi Rao Hydari be cut. But ultimately, the film was released without any cuts and with an U/A certificate.

Adult comedy Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 did not have the same fate though. The film released a week after Wazir, and while a lot of people cringed at the sexual innuendoes that were amply present throughout its trailer, the board perhaps decided to shut its eyes altogether. Touted as India's first porn-comedy, the film got several cuts, where words were replaced, stills were replaced and completely ommitted. Similar fate was meted out to Sunny Leone starrer Mastizaade which was also of same genre.

While many felt it was imperative on Censor Board’s part to omit portions of these adult comedies, most couldn’t wrap their heads around the fact that the release of Aligarh was initially stalled by the board. Hansal Mehta’s poignant film was on Aligarh Muslim University’s Professor who was fired from his job because he was gay boasted of a stellar performance by Manoj Bajpyee. Having won rave reviews at film festivals in 2015, Aligarh was ready for a nation-wide release but Censor Board played the party pooper. First the trailer was given an ‘A’ certificate for having the word ‘Homosexuality’ mentioned in one of the scenes. Then the makers were asked to cut certain bits from the film, including a shot where Bajpayee is seen dozing off during a court proceeding. The Board amounted it to be contempt of court. While Hansal Mehta lashed out at the board on social media and called it ‘homophobic’, the makers eventually had to cave in and make changes.

Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal also fell victim to CBFC’s bizarre diktats. A sequel of sorts to Gangaajal, the film had Priyanka Chopra playing a cop who fights the corrupt system. Jha was asked to remove the word ‘saala’ from the film. “There is nothing explicit in the movie. My films deal with social issues and making those changes will be an injustice to my film,” Jha had said to PTI at that time.

By now Censor Board had been labelled as the biggest spoil sport in Bollywood’s grand party. But no one could have predicted the storm that came in June. When the first trailer of Abhishek Chaubey’s Udta Punjab came, most were excited to see Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in a film together. The former lovers, though not paired opposite each other, came together with rest of the cast to launch the trailer and ensured that their fans talked only about them for the coming days. It also helped that the film’s first trailer was absolutely stunning and most were stumped by it and eager to watch the film. But the Board completely decided to steal everyone’s thunder. First, it demanded 94 cuts, including the omission of the word ‘Punjab’ from the title. Then when the makers approached the tribunal hoping for an ‘A’ certification, a revising committee suggested 89 cuts, including omission of city names, lyrics and certain scenes.

The words 'election', 'MP' and 'MLA' were not accepted by the Board along with the close-up shots of drugs being injected(the film was about the rampant drug abuse in Punjab). The board also wanted the dog in the film, who was called Jackie Chain after Chinese actor Jackie Chan, to be renamed.

Producer Anurag Kashyap was then left with no choice but go public and lash out Pahlaj Nihalni in a series of tweets. Calling him a "dictatorial man", who operates "like an oligarch", bringing the North Korea feel to India,” Kashyap questioned the Board’s bizarre rules.

"I always wondered what it felt like to live in North Korea... Ab to plane pakadney ki bhi zaroorat nahin (Now I don't even need to catch a plane)," Kashyap tweeted, alluding to the dictatorial regime in North Korea.

The makers eventually had to approach the court and in a landmark judgement, the Bombay High Court cleared the film with only one cut and asked the Board to not be ‘over-sensitive’.

The film’s release was celebrated by the entire film industry, which had stood united behind Kashyap and the film and appealed to the court to intervene. Setting up a new panel to review the film was needed, most felt. And while the country rallied behind Kashyap and gang about the injustice that was being meted out film after film- CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalini did not budge from his stand.

A leaked ‘censor’ copy made its way online, two days before the film released, and surprisingly a lot of Indians decided to wait patiently and watch the film the theater.

Kashyap, who has been fighting the Censor Board since his directorial film Paanch was set to release in 2003, surprisingly got a relatively smooth release for his directorial venture Raman Raghav 2.0. By his own admission, Kashyap had stated that Raman Raghav 2.0 based on a serial killer, was his most violent film- but the board just asked for 6 cuts and gave it an 'A' certificate. Truce at last?

In November, when James Bond's new film Spectre came to India, a long kissing scene featuring Monica Beluci and Daniel Craig was cut short. Twitter erupted with jokes on 'Sanskari James Bond' as Censor board took the higher moral ground of protecting Indian culture within Hollywood movies.

Just like James Bond, Censor Board threw a veil of morality over films like Baar Baar Dekho, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Haraamkhor. While kissing and lovemaking scenes were cut from the first two films, the release of Haraamkhor was stalled due to its 'objectionable content'.

Featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi, the film is a love story of a 15 year old girl and her teacher. Having won accolades in various film festivals, the film was first screened to CBFC in July and the board found the film 'too provocative' and decided to ban it altogether. After months of struggle, in a landmark judgement by the Film Certification Apellate Tribunal (FCAT), the film has finally been cleared and will make it to the big screen on 13 January 2017.

In the past two years, more and more filmmakers have urged for a revision of the Censor Board's functionality. Most are of the opinion that the board should just be giving certification to films and not censoring any of the content. A committee in April, headed by veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, submitted a report to the government recommending a number of amendments to the Cinematograph Act, 1952. And while one can't expect changes overnight, but one can surely hope that CBFC will slowly wake up and smell the coffee and realise that archaic rules cannot be implemented in today's times. Till then, the struggle between filmmakers and Sanskari Censor Board will continue.