Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani Completes 4 Years; 10 Dialogues That'll Help You Relive The Refreshing Romance

Updated: May 31, 2017, 1:24 PM IST
Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani managed to be a trendsetter of sorts for the young India with its definition of love, friendship, dreams, dilemma, and wanderlust. The search for Manali packages suddenly hiked up post the movie release and till date, many youngsters visit the city in order to weave similar memories.

It could easily be called the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai of today's generation. The film was made by youngsters, with youngsters, and for youngsters. Directed by Ayan Mukherjee, the film brought together the much-loved onscreen pair of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone and made crores with its light-hearted romance.

From the fun-filled trip, extravagant wedding shoots and the urge to travel - the film literally offered a bucket list of goals to many fans.

As the film completes 4 years of its release, News18.com brings to you 10 dialogues that stuck the right chords with many and ended up being the movie buffs' favourites.

YJHD8Image: Youtube/ A screengrab from T-Series song video

yjhd2Image: Youtube/ A screengrab from T-Series song video

yjhd5Image: Youtube/ A screengrab from T-Series song video

yjhd6Image: Youtube/ A screengrab from T-Series song video

YJHD9Image: Youtube/ A screengrab from T-Series song video

YJHD10Image: Youtube/ A screengrab from T-Series song video

YJHD7Image: Youtube/ A screengrab from T-Series song video

yjhd3Image: Youtube/ A screengrab from T-Series song video

yjhd4Image: Youtube/ A screengrab from T-Series song video

yjhd1Image: Youtube/ A screengrab from T-Series song video

First Published: May 31, 2017, 1:20 PM IST
