DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Yesteryear Actress Mumtaz is Almost Unrecognizable In This Latest Picture
The yesteryear actress Mumtaz defined elegance in ways more than one. There was a time when her presence in songs like Roop Tera Mastana ,Chup Gaye Saare Nazaare, Koi Sheri Babu among others made millions heart skip a beat.
Image: Youtube/ A screengrab of the song 'Chup gaye saare nazaare'
Mumtaz, who is often regarded as the fashion pioneer of her time, had bid adieu to showbiz decades ago and relocated to London. Dushman, Do Raaste, Aap Ki Kasam and Roti are only some of the classics she acted in.
A rare picture of the actress is now doing the rounds of social media. The actress is snapped in what appears to be some street in London. Even though she's still oozing out the same charm, the actress is almost unrecognisable in this photo.
Mumtaz last graced the silver screen in the year 1990 when she played the role of Shakuntala in David Dhawan's Andhiyan. Her elder daughter Natasha is married to Fardeen Khan and the couple now lives in Mumbai.
Recommended For You
- Champions Trophy Squad on Monday, Pullout Still On Cards: BCCI
- Priyanka Chopra Pens Down An Emotional Note Post Nirbhaya Gang Rape Verdict
- Moto G5 vs Honor 6X: Which One Should You Buy?
- Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Hyundai Grand i10: The Battle of the Hatches
- The Sachin Inspired srtphone Packs a Punch; Just Like The Little Master!