Yesteryear Actress Mumtaz is Almost Unrecognizable In This Latest Picture

The yesteryear actress Mumtaz defined elegance in ways more than one. There was a time when her presence in songs like Roop Tera Mastana ,Chup Gaye Saare Nazaare, Koi Sheri Babu among others made millions heart skip a beat.

Image: Youtube/ A screengrab of the song 'Chup gaye saare nazaare'

Mumtaz, who is often regarded as the fashion pioneer of her time, had bid adieu to showbiz decades ago and relocated to London. Dushman, Do Raaste, Aap Ki Kasam and Roti are only some of the classics she acted in.

A rare picture of the actress is now doing the rounds of social media. The actress is snapped in what appears to be some street in London. Even though she's still oozing out the same charm, the actress is almost unrecognisable in this photo.

آخر ظهور للنجمة القديرة #ممتاز #ممتاز_مادفاني ! ( نتمنى لها دوام الصحة والعافية ) #Mumtaz . . اكتبو لنا اي حاجة معلومة عنها A post shared by كلاسيك بوليوود بالعربي (@classic_bollywood) on May 3, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

Mumtaz last graced the silver screen in the year 1990 when she played the role of Shakuntala in David Dhawan's Andhiyan. Her elder daughter Natasha is married to Fardeen Khan and the couple now lives in Mumbai.