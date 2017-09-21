Yesteryear Actress Shakila Passes Away At 82
Shakila, known for her roles in CID, Aar Paar and Hatim Tai, passed away at 82.
In a sad turn of events, yesteryear actress Shakila passed away on Wednesday evening after a heart attack. She was 82.
The actress, who has featured in films including Aar Paar and CID, is remembered for her songs Baar Baar Dekho and Babuji Dheere Chalna among others.
Her nephew Nasirr Khan took to Facebook to share the sad news and wrote, "With a heavy heart i have 2 inform u all dat my maternal aunt (my moms older sister) Shakila Aunty has passed away. She was a star in her own right in the 50's n 60's. Babuji dheere chalna, pyaar mein zara samhalna...Please keep her in ur prayers. May Allah grant her Jannat. Aameen."
Veteran actress Wahida Rehman also took to Twitter and wrote, "Distressing to hear the demise of Shakila ji. Sad."
Some of Shakila's other works include Duniya, Dastan, Shehenshah, Lal Pari, Hatim Tai and China Town.
