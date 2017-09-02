You Can Never Predict a Film's Business: Aamir Khan

Bollywood star Aamir Khan, whose Dangal went on to create box office records, is next coming up with, a high on content film made on a lean budget. He says the secret of success lies in making what you believe in - on a smart budget.At Aamir Khan Productions, he says, the philosophy is to make content they believe in -- a practice they have been following for 16 years. They have delivered films like Lagaan, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Delhi Belly and Dangal.While talking about the business philosophy, Aamir said in a statement: "You can never predict how much business a film will make. You have to make what you believe and financially you try and make it on a budget so that you don't lose money."That is what we try to do. As an actor or even as a production house, we try to make it (a film) in a budget that doesn't lose money hopefully. The extent of the business can never be in control of nor can we really predict that."Their next production venture Secret Superstar, featuring Zaira Wasim, is slated for Diwali release next month.