You Continue To Empower Marathi Cinema: Karan Johar To Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish you continue to empower Marathi Cinema with mainstream high value content! More power to you! https://t.co/9rx9BnMQZ4 @Riteishd — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 23, 2017

: Filmmaker Karan Johar has lauded Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming production Faster Fene and says the actor continues to empower Marathi cinema with mainstream high value content.Karan on Saturday shared the film's teaser on Twitter and lauded Riteish for the work."Riteish you continue to empower Marathi Cinema with mainstream high value content! More power to you!" Karan tweeted.Faster Fene is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and is based on a character of Marathi literature created by B R Bhagwat. It is scheduled to release in theatres on October 27.The film is Riteish's fourth film as a producer. He made his debut as a producer in 2013 with Marathi film Balak Palak.Riteish was last seen in Bank Chor. He will be making a film on Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji, which will be directed by Ravi Jadhav.