You Have Left Us Too Early: Shabana Azmi Pays Tribute to Om Puri

They were considered the doyens of parallel cinema. Om Puri, along with Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, late actress Smita Patil, brought in a new wave in the much commercial, star-driven film industry in the late 1970s-80s. As Om Puri breathed his last on Friday, his colleagues and friends sent out heartfelt tributes but perhaps the most poignant ones came from co-actor Shabana Azmi.

Both the actors had worked with the late actor in several films and were known to be friends off-screen as well.

Shabana Azmi tweeted,

Om Puri! You have left us all too early.. i am so so sorry..The fun the laughter the arguments so vividly etched in my mind..Will miss you — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 6, 2017

Om Puri, Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah worked together in critically acclaimed films like Paar, Sparsh and Mandi among others.

