GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

You Will Always Be a Son To Me: Dharmendra Tells Salman Khan

Dharmendra is currently busy with the upcoming film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.

IANS

Updated:December 31, 2017, 10:06 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
You Will Always Be a Son To Me: Dharmendra Tells Salman Khan
Image: Twitter/ Dharmendra
Mumbai: Veteran actor Dharmendra says superstar Salman Khan will always be a son to him.

Dharmendra on Friday tweeted a few photographs along with Salman from his farmhouse. In the photograph, the two actors were seen holding hands as they pose for the camera.

"Deeply touched by your surprise visit to the farm. You will always be a son to me Salman Khan," tweeted Dharmendra, who has worked with Salman in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.




Dharmendra is currently busy with the upcoming film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.

The third instalment of the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise also features Kriti Kharbanda, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Meanwhile, Salman will be seen in the third instalment of the Race franchise.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php