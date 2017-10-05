You Won't Believe What Uday Chopra Looks Like Now!
Actor Uday, who was last featured in Aamir Khan's Dhoom: 3 that hit the theatres in 2013, was snapped by the paparazzi in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Uday Chopra at Emraan Hashmi's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
He is in news for his recent pictures that have gone viral on the Internet.
Uday Chopra made his Bollywood debut with the much-talked film Mohabbatein, which featured top stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles.
Transformation 😱😱 #udaychopra #dhoom #tollywood #pollywood #bollywoodactor #bollywoodmovie #bollywoodfashion #memesdaily #trolling #troller #song #songs #film #filmmaking #filmphotography #top #today #meme #trolls #vines #omg #India #memes #vine #v #Z #party #bollywood #Bollywoodmemes #trollbollywoodinsta @rrsinghr
As soon as the photos went viral, many took to social media to slam Uday and make offensive remarks about his weight.
I wanna go to Rome in April @NargisFakhri wanna join me?— Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) February 2, 2017
OMG he looks so different Uday Chopra aka Ali from Dhoom (pics on left) looking so different...our cameras spotted him in Mumbai today FOLLOW @voompla . Inquiries @ppbakshi . #voompla #dhoom #udaychopra #dhoommachale #bollywood #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodactor #lookingdifferent #unrecognizable #mumbaidaily #mumbaidiaries #mumbaitimes #mumbaikar #desijokes #desihumor #bodytransformation #timetogetfit #fittofat #dhoom3 #abhishekbachchan #aamirkhan #bandehainhumuske #dhoommachaledhoom #indianjokes #chopra #sounbelievable #isthisreal #isthisevenreal #thiscantberight #somethingisnotright
Udbhav mocked Uday’s weight gain by stating it could have been an offshoot of his realisation of the fact that he would never be roped in for Dhoom 4.
When you know you won't even make it to Dhoom 4#udaychopra #Original #celebs #TransformationGoals pic.twitter.com/thS0NVzTKE— Udbhav Varshney (UD) (@iamudbhav) October 4, 2017
Tweetera so eloquently tweeted about the weight gain.
#UdayChopra— Tweetera (@DoctorrSays) October 4, 2017
*After soaking chole overnight* pic.twitter.com/UJIIxZ9gDn
Fortunately, there was someone who made sense.
#UdayChopra Does it even matter.He'll lose the weight for his movies.No big deal,the weight is not forever.So,— Pallavi Gupta (@realpallavig) October 4, 2017
calm down people @udaychopra
Uday made headlines earlier this year because of his tweet for his rumoured girlfriend Nargis Fakhri. Uday took to Twitter to an invite to Nargis for a trip to Rome. In May last year, reports of an alleged break-up between Nargis and Uday started doing the rounds of the Internet. However, Uday Chopra dismissed the rumours as baseless and also shared a status update of sorts. However, later he addressed Nargis and wrote: "I wanna go to Rome in April. Nargis Fakhri wanna join me?"
