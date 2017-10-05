You Won't Believe What Uday Chopra Looks Like Now!

Could you guess who is he? Well, that is #UdayChopra A post shared by Ashokanil Multiplex (@ashokanilmultiplex) on Oct 4, 2017 at 5:16am PDT

I wanna go to Rome in April @NargisFakhri wanna join me? — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) February 2, 2017

#UdayChopra Does it even matter.He'll lose the weight for his movies.No big deal,the weight is not forever.So,

calm down people @udaychopra — Pallavi Gupta (@realpallavig) October 4, 2017

Weight gain can happen to anyone, but it is really hard for us to expect it to happen to our favourite celebrities. Reason? Well, they have an army of fitness trainers and nutritionists who can guide them to avoid drastic transformations. But actor Uday Chopra's sudden weight gain has made him a soft target for trolls. He is being fat shamed and bombarded with comments.Actor Uday, who was last featured in Aamir Khan's Dhoom: 3 that hit the theatres in 2013, was snapped by the paparazzi in Mumbai on Tuesday.He is in news for his recent pictures that have gone viral on the Internet.Uday Chopra made his Bollywood debut with the much-talked film Mohabbatein, which featured top stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles.As soon as the photos went viral, many took to social media to slam Uday and make offensive remarks about his weight.Udbhav mocked Uday’s weight gain by stating it could have been an offshoot of his realisation of the fact that he would never be roped in for Dhoom 4.Tweetera‏ so eloquently tweeted about the weight gain.Fortunately, there was someone who made sense.Uday made headlines earlier this year because of his tweet for his rumoured girlfriend Nargis Fakhri. Uday took to Twitter to an invite to Nargis for a trip to Rome. In May last year, reports of an alleged break-up between Nargis and Uday started doing the rounds of the Internet. However, Uday Chopra dismissed the rumours as baseless and also shared a status update of sorts. However, later he addressed Nargis and wrote: "I wanna go to Rome in April. Nargis Fakhri wanna join me?"