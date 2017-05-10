You're Never Above Your Art: Aditi Rao Hydari

New Delhi: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari believes power playing is prevalent everywhere, but in the long run, it doesn't work if a person lacks the talent.

"There is power playing in every industry. However, everyone should be clear about their goals and missions and have a continuous desire to learn. You are never above your art," Aditi said at the Women Economic Forum 2017 here.

Delighted to be amongst a gathering of women achievers, Aditi said "such platforms are instrumental in celebrating collective achievements".

"My lesson in life has been that we need to take pride in our own uniqueness and be comfortable in what you have. We are different, but our greatest strength lies in being unique," added the actress, who will be seen in the Sanjay Dutt biopic, as well as in "Bhoomi", which will mark Sanjay's comeback to films.

The Women Economic Forum 2017 conference is hosting some known names to speak on various themes.