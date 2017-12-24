GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Yours Truly: Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan Wrap Up Filming of Sanjay Nag's Film

Bhatt tweeted the news with a selfie of the entire cast and crew involved in the project, on Saturday.

IANS

Updated:December 24, 2017, 10:05 AM IST
Image: Twitter/ Mahesh Bhatt
Mumbai: The shooting of National Award winning director Sanjoy Nag's Yours Truly which also stars veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, has been wrapped.

Bhatt tweeted the news with a selfie of the entire cast and crew involved in the project, on Saturday.

"It's a wrap! 'Yours Truly' is a heartwarming tale and these are some of the young passionate teammates who have 'created' this gem," Bhatt captioned the photograph.




The project also has Bhatt's wife and actress Soni Razdan in the lead.

Based on Annie Zaidi's book, The one that was announced, an extract from Love Story # 1 to 14, the Hindi romance-drama revolves around Mithi who discovers age is no barrier for love nor propriety and social norms; that you can fall in love with just a voice while imagining the person behind it.
