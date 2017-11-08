KBC 9: When Yuvraj Singh Broke Down In Front of Big B, Vidya Balan

The ninth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati came to a close recently with Yuvraj Singh and Vidya Balan on the seat heat. Titled Abhinandan Abhaar, the grand finale witnessed Yuvraj Singh discussing his struggle with cancer.The cricketer began the story of his journey with cricket saying that he hated playing cricket and took coaching only to live up to his dad's dreams. He then shared details of his cancer diagnosis and said, "Being an athlete it was very difficult for me to accept. When you're playing for 6-8 hours every day, you simply can't believe you've cancer."Yuvraj broke down while recalling the dark phase of his life, which he experienced just after winning the 2011 World Cup."I too was escaping from the same and I continued to play. Then the doctors told me if I continue to ignore my health then it'll be difficult for you to survive. I thought the doctors are probably lying because I wanted to play and continued to neglect my health and then my condition deteriorated and so did my performance in the sport. With no alternative, I had to go for treatment,", he added.Yuvraj and Vidya won Rs. 25 lakh on the show and donated the amount to the cricketer's NGO You We Can.The host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan also expressed his gratitude towards the contestants and audience for making the show a success and said, "Thank you all for making this another historic event in the history of the show. Seventeen years ago, it created history and you have made it happen again. That is no small task. The show is No. 1 in its rankings and has brought the channel Sony to No. 1 position."