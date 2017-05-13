DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Zac Efron's Younger Brother Dylan Is His Love Guru
Image: Reuters Pictures
Los Angeles: Actor Zac Efron says he asks his younger brother Dylan for dating tips.
The 29-year-old actor says he does not always have it easy with the ladies and often asks his brother for advice
because he is more "grounded" than him, reported Cosmopolitan.
"If I'm dating someone, one of the few people I need to weigh in on the situation is my brother. We live together, and we're different in a lot of ways, but he's really grounded.
"He lived a more normal life than I did growing up, so he's a great barometer for me. He'll be like, 'Are you sure
you're happy? Is this what you really want?' Having my little brother around is a really great thing," Efron says.
Meanwhile the Baywatch star, who has previously dated his High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens from 2005 to 2010, and model Sami Miro from 2014 to 2016, recently said he is keen to settle down with the right girl now that he is approaching 30.
