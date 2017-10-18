Secret Superstar: How Zaira Wasim Proves Age and Experience Don't Dictate Talent

‘Dream toh koi bhi dekh sakta hai, dream dekhna toh basic hai’, a dialogue from this week’s biggest release Secret Superstar captures the essence of the film. Not only does it tell you how crucial it is to have a dream in life, but also emphasizes the need for us to do just about anything to realize our dreams into reality. But it is not as if the viewers haven’t never seen such stories before. There have been several Bollywood films that will inspire us to never give up. So, what makes Secret Superstar different? Why it deserves all our attention and appreciation? Read here to get all answers.The film follows the story of Insia (played by Zaira Wasim), a young Muslim girl from a conservative family, who aspires to be a singer. She is dedicated to music to such an extent that at one point she even stops caring about her studies. And that’s when things turn ugly for her. Even though her father (played by Raj Arjun) slams her dream of becoming a singer, Insia never gives up. Instead, she decides she must break all the cultural taboo against the idea of expressing dreams.Her mother (Meher Vij) on the other side is extremely supportive and wants her daughter to excel in singing. Everything seems fine in their small world until Insia's father decides to break her guitar which leaves her with no option but to take her studies seriously. But that’s when Aamir Khan aka Shakti Kumar comes to Insia's rescue and helps her fulfill her dream of becoming a singer.Advait Chandan's directorial debut doesn't really seem like his first as it comes across as a risky and unusual film which often experienced directors fail to create.Secret Superstar is an extraordinary story of an ordinary girl who knows she is capable of doing anything.The film's strongest point is Zaira Wasim, whose flawless acting technique proves she has the potential to be a serious actor. Unlike others who find it easy to copy a character or even an emotion, Zaira leaves an indelible impact by bringing in the much-needed depth in it. Her acting technique not only helps her find a character, but also enlightens her about the manner in which she should approach the written word. Like a trained actor she comes across as a fully realised three-dimensional character who can bring the dialogue alive and make her character look so truthful and believable.If Dangal was one of the most flawless tale exploring the father-daughter relationship stories, then Secret Superstar is certainly one of the most memorable mother-daughter stories Bollywood has ever produced. Having bagged national award for her performance in Dangal, Zaira once again delivers one of the finest performances of the year in what is undoubtedly the best Bollywood release of 2017. With Secret Superstar, she once again proves that she has acting chops at par with Bollywood’s best names.The film undoubtedly restores the faith of the audience in Bollywood after what they have been offered in the few past years.Watch Secret Superstar once, and you’d be convinced that Zaira will rise to the top of the competitive world of Bollywood, much like the real superstar Aamir Khan.