Zaira Wasim Finest Actor In Hindi Film Industry: Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan Praised the child actor Zaira Wasim with whom he worked in Dangal and will be working with her on his upcoming project Secret Superstars.
Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim during the trailer launch of 'Secret Superstar' at PVR Premiere in Juhu, Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: He has worked with Zaira Wasim in Dangal and in the forthcoming project Secret Superstar. Bollywood star Aamir Khan has praised the child artiste, saying she is the finest actor in the Hindi filmdom now.
The actor spoke about working with Zaira when he went to the Global Indian International School (GIIS) in Singapore to promote the film, read a statement.
"The criteria of being a good actor is the same, whether you're a child or an adult. You have to be the part, be the character and be able to deliver that. So the criteria is the same. I had a wonderful experience working with, whether it was Darsheel Safary in Taare Zameen Par or Zaira in Dangal or even Kunal Kemmu in Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke," Aamir said.
"There's a very famous quote by a Hollywood personality ‘Never work with animals and children, because they steal the scene away from you and as an audience your heart goes out to them'. These kids are so bright and intelligent. Zaira, for me, if you ask me who is the finest actor in the Hindi film industry today, I would say Zaira. She's absolutely amazing," he added.
In Secret Superstar, Zaira, who hails from Kashmir, plays a teenage girl named Insia who dreams of becoming a singer. The film, written and directed by Advait Chandan, is about how she fulfills her dreams by keeping her identity hidden.
Produced under the banner Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios and Akash Chawla, the movie will release on October 19.
