Film Federation of India's decision of selecting Amit Masurkar's Newton as India’s official entry to the 90th Academy Awards raised a few eyebrows last month. In fact soon after the announcement, reports of Priyanka Chopra and her mother being disappointed over the decision started doing the rounds. It was believed that Priyanka was quite confident of her home production Ventilator, making way to the Oscars.The Rajkummar Rao starrer was reported to be selected over films like Baahubali 2 and Aamir Khan's Dangal, which broke all records at the box office by becoming the highest-grossing Indian film ever.The sports biopic, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, also won a National award in the best supporting actress category for Zaira Wasim, who played the character of the young Geeta Phogat in the film.When we asked Zaira, who was in the capital to promote her upcoming film Secret Superstar, if she was upset for Dangal not being chosen as the entry to Oscars, the actress exclusively told News18.com, "No. The fact that we received so much love matters the most, more than any award. The one thing we all have learnt from Aamir sir is to not define the quality of the film. It was a good story and it received so much love. That’s more than enough."Secret Superstar, directed by debutant Advait Chandan, marks Zaira's second collaboration with Aamir. As Zaira told us, the rapport she shares with Aamir is such that they are almost like a family."My bond with Aamir sir has grown even stronger since we started working on 'Secret Superstar', but I think it had already reached a point where we became like family members and that was while we were working on 'Dangal'. The passion he has for his work is absolutely commendable. I don’t think I have the audacity to comment on it, but it's so inspiring."Watch the trailer of Secret Superstar here: