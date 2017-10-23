Happy Birthday: Zaira Wasim Reveals Her Desire to Work in a Kashmiri Film, Shares Her Secret Birthday Wish
Zaira, who hails from Kashmir, decided to opt acting as a career when she participated in a play in her school.
Image: Youtube/ A still from the song Mai Kaun Hoon
Zaira Wasim has become Bollywood's one of the most talked-about actors in no time. With her two back to back stellar performances in Dangal and Secret Superstar, not only has Zaira, a class 11 student, shown her range as an actor, but also proved that she is a star in the making. Today when she celebrates her 17th birthday, News18.com brings you some interesting facts about the young star.
Zaira, who hails from Kashmir, decided to opt acting as a career when she participated in a play in her school. Though she was never really interested in acting, she says it has slowly grown on her and now has a special place in her heart. Excerpts from an interview…
Will you only be doing Bollywood films or plan to work in regional cinema as well?
I was working on a Kashmiri film which didn't really happen. I was very excited about it and I was looking forward to be a part of it since day one. What matters the most to me is that it has to be a good script. It doesn't matter who is doing it, producing it or directing it or in what language it is being made. Language holds no bar for me. We all know about the love we received for Dangal in China. So it doesn't matter who is doing it. I would love to do a regional film especially a Kashmiri film. I would love to be a part of it since that's my hometown and that's where I belong.
How do you manage to strike a balance between shooting, studying, travelling and other things?
I think I'm not even doing anything. It's just happening on its own. It's just going so smoothly. I don't really think that I have made a huge effort in that. But if I have to give the credit to someone it won't be just one person. There are so many people who have been involved in my life to take me to the zone where I can balance things and set priorities.
We know that you don't watch films but do you have any favourites from the industry?
I do look up to a lot of people for their ideologies and the way they carry themselves. One of them would be Priyanka Chopra. I really love her. She is so elegant and confident. I'm a huge fan. I really like Manoj Bajpayee, Irrfan Khan and Ratna Pathak Shah.
Image: Yogen Shah
Who is your secret superstar?
My secret superstar would be my Nani.
What's your secret birthday wish?
I have always wanted a lot of cats. I already have three and I really wish I could have more.
