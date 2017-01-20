Not new to controversy, Union Minister Vijay Goel has once again found himself clad in a fresh dispute. This time around the Minister of State for Sports tried to link the alleged oppression of 'burqa-clad' women to Dangal star Zaira Wasim's plight of being trolled on social media for meeting J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti.

While inaugurating the India Art Festival in New Delhi, he came across a painting that ostensibly reminded him of the repression of all women- and apparently the first person he thought of was Zaira.

This painting tells a story similar to @zairawasim, पिंजरा तोड़ कर हमारी बेटियां बढ़ने लगी हैं आगे | More power to our daughters!

2/2 pic.twitter.com/RaolLKrZeg — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 19, 2017

Not one to walk away from a bout, Zaira retorted with this castigating tweet.

@VijayGoelBJP Sir, with all respect to you, I feel I must disagree. I request you not to connect me to such a discourteous depiction. (1/3) https://t.co/BIgWVstqZh — Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim) January 20, 2017

@VijayGoelBJP Women in hijab are beautiful and free (2/3) — Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim) January 20, 2017

@VijayGoelBJP Moreover, the story depicted through this painting is not even remotely relevant to mine. (3/3) — Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim) January 20, 2017

Vijay Goel's attempt to save face looked something like this.

You have interpreted wrong. I appreciated your work and stated that evil and patriarchal notions must be discouraged. https://t.co/OPBy5EZifN — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 20, 2017

I'm afraid you still haven't understood. But I wish you all the very best and appreciate your work. Hope to meet & interact too. https://t.co/h2RK3K3zIB — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 20, 2017

The last time around Goel had the urge to 'meet and interact' with celebrities, the organisers of the Rio Olympics threatened to cancel his accreditation. Goel's entourage was allegedly 'aggressive and rude' while trying to enter venues to which they didn't have valid passes.

It was a charge he later denied, labelling it a 'misunderstanding'. Now, where have we heard that before?

Before this controversy could die down, you had Goel putting his foot in his mouth yet again when he called PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik Rio gold medallists. He's also the man who had misspelt gymnast Dipa Karmakar’s name and had confused athletes Dutee Chand and Srabani Nanda in his tweets.