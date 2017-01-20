»
Zaira Wasim Slams Sports Minister Vijay Goel For Dragging Her Into Burqa Gaffe

Neha Poonia | News18.com

First published: January 20, 2017, 2:48 PM IST | Updated: 3 hours ago
A still from Secret Superstar.

Not new to controversy, Union Minister Vijay Goel has once again found himself clad in a fresh dispute. This time around the Minister of State for Sports tried to link the alleged oppression of 'burqa-clad' women to Dangal star Zaira Wasim's plight of being trolled on social media for meeting J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti.

While inaugurating the India Art Festival in New Delhi, he came across a painting that ostensibly reminded him of the repression of all women- and apparently the first person he thought of was Zaira.

Not one to walk away from a bout, Zaira retorted with this castigating tweet.

Vijay Goel's attempt to save face looked something like this.

The last time around Goel had the urge to 'meet and interact' with celebrities, the organisers of the Rio Olympics threatened to cancel his accreditation. Goel's entourage was allegedly 'aggressive and rude' while trying to enter venues to which they didn't have valid passes.

It was a charge he later denied, labelling it a 'misunderstanding'. Now, where have we heard that before?

Before this controversy could die down, you had Goel putting his foot in his mouth yet again when he called PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik Rio gold medallists. He's also the man who had misspelt gymnast Dipa Karmakar’s name and had confused athletes Dutee Chand and Srabani Nanda in his tweets.

