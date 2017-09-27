GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Zarina Wahab, Husband Aditya Pancholi Send Legal Notice to Kangana Ranaut

If the recent reports are anything to go by, Aditya's wife, Zarina Wahab, has revealed that they have sent a legal notice to Kangana for tarnishing their image in public.

News18.com

Updated:September 27, 2017, 1:00 PM IST
Image: File photos of Kangana Ranaut, Aaditya Pancholi/ Yogen Shah
In a recent interview on Aap Ki Adalat, actress Kangana Ranaut made some shocking revelations about her personal life and one such was her alleged relationship with actor Aditya Pancholi during her struggling days in the industry.

The Queen star went on record and spoke about how Aditya held her under house arrest and harassed her.

In the no-holds barred interview, Kangana claimed that Aditya had got her an apartment, but never allowed her friends to come over. The actress also stated that she had even approached Zarina Wahab, Aditya’s wife for help, but her reaction was quite shocking. "For me, the greatest relief is that he doesn't come home anymore," is what Zarina apparently told Kangana.

If the recent reports are anything to go by, Aditya's wife, Zarina has revealed to Pinkvilla that they have sent a legal notice to Kangana for tarnishing their image in public.

"Yes, we have sent a legal notice to Kangana. Currently, we can't really talk about it as our lawyers have said not to divulge more details. Give me a week's time, I will surely talk to you in detail about the legal notice," Zarina was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

On being asked about how her family is dealing with the situation, Zarina added, "Yes, we are disturbed. She did bad to us and that's why we have sent a legal notice to her."

Earlier in an interview with BollywoodLife, Aditya denied Kangana's claim and reacted to her fiery statements regarding her exploitation. "She is a mad girl," he had said.

“She is a mad girl, what to do, did you see the interview? Didn’t you feel like some mad person was talking? Who talks like that? We have been in the industry for so long, nobody has ever spoken anything so evil about anyone. What should I say, she’s a mad girl. If you throw stones in mud, it will only spoil your clothes,” he was quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.com.
