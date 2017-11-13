Television Gives a Chance To Bounce Back: Siddharth Malhotra On Casting Zayed Khan In Haaasil

Bollywood actor Zayed Khan, who has worked in films like Main Hoon Na, Dus, Shaadi No. 1, Anjaana Anjaani, Blue and Love Breakups Zindagi, makes his small screen debut with Siddharth P Malhotra’s directorial Haasil. Malhotra, who has been in the industry for over 19 years and has helmed We Are Family in the past, shared that while the film industry doesn’t take long to shunt off actors, the television world often gives them a second chance.“Zayed hasn’t been given the right opportunity. This industry is very unforgiving, it just shunts you off with failure and doesn’t give you another chance. But television, luckily, gives you that opportunity to bounce back. It gives a second chance,” he shared while speaking to News18.com.Haasil, a romantic thriller on Sony TV, features Zayed as Ranvir Raichand, a big business tycoon in Mumbai and Malhotra noted that the actor naturally fits the bill. “When we wrote Haasil, we knew we wanted someone who has the richness, the raheesiyat, and Zayed naturally looks like the rich kid. We don’t need to paint any makeup on his face, we can just give him a regular shirt and pants, and he’ll carry off with a demeanor of a rich Pathan.”According to Malhotra, half the battle is won when the casting is right. “We have understood each other, done readings and workshops. In my experience of over 18 years in television, he’s one of the most professional and hungry actors I’ve worked with. He’s learning every day, he’s growing every day. I’m not saying that he’s achieved the penultimate, but I’m sure he will. His hunger for professionalism and achieving the best is there,” he added.The director is of the view that the show will find its audience as it isn’t a run-of-the-mill saas-bahu drama. “Haasil is urban, it moves fast and doesn’t spend time on characters crying. It’s against the norm and if that works, it’ll be good for everyone.”Malhotra also highlighted that the finite thriller of 130 episodes has been made with a lot of conviction and a larger-than-life appearance. Having conceptualized and created shows like Ek Hasina Thi, Dil Mill Gaye, Sanjeevani, Dil Dosti Dance and Sanjivani among others, Malhotra pointed out that everyone is trying to make progressive content these days but it’s the TRPs that’s holding them back. “At this point in time, everybody is trying to do progressive television, at least making attempts at it. Unfortunately, the palatable audience that gives you the TRP, is watching that regressive television. Everybody is trying to find a balance which makes that one big move. And the minute, one maker makes a progressive show, which turns around the number game, it’ll set a trend and everybody will start moving towards it,” he said.Malhotra is currently working on Rani Mukerji’s comeback film Hichki which is set to release on February 23, 2018.