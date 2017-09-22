Zayn Malik 'Funks Up' My Look: Gigi Hadid

: Model Gigi Hadid says her boyfriend and singer Zayn Malik inspires her to "funk up" her look and convinces her to wear what makes her happy.Hadid, 22, says she would not don any designer labels during her younger years, reports femalefirst.co.uk."He inspires me a lot to funk it up and wear what makes me happy. When I was younger I never owned any designer clothes. I rode horses, I was at the farm all day. But I loved photographers and images, that's what I fell in love with. I fell in love with how a model could bring life to a picture and not only be a part of it but make it something else," Hadid said on a radio channel."I think once I got older I started watching Victoria's Secret show on TV and that's when I would practice my walk during commercial breaks," she added.Hadid counts her mother, former model Yolanda Hadid, 53, as one of her biggest inspirations in the industry, and has thanked her for not "sugar-coating" the profession.She said: "My mother taught me a lot about the industry and never sugar-coated it. She always said, 'If you're not the nicest, most hard-working person in the industry there is going to be someone prettier, nicer and more hard-working.' "