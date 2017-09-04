GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Celebrate Eid al-Adha With Their Mothers

Model Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid, shared their photo on Instagram on Friday.

IANS

Updated:September 4, 2017, 11:29 AM IST
Image: Instagram/ Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik


London: Star couple Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid celebrated the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha with their mothers this week.

Model Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid, shared their photo on Instagram on Friday, usmagazine.com.

"Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating," she captioned the photo in which they are huddled together.

Credit: @YOLANDA

The Pillowtalk singer, 24, beamed in a T-shirt alongside his mother, Trisha Malik, who also shared the photo on her own Instagram account, writing, "Eid Mubarak to everyone... Blessed Day."

The Victoria's Secret model's father, Mohamed, was born in Palestine and migrated to the US when he was a teenager.

The singer was born in England to a British mother and British Pakistani father.



