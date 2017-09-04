Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Celebrate Eid al-Adha With Their Mothers
Model Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid, shared their photo on Instagram on Friday.
Image: Instagram/ Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik
London: Star couple Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid celebrated the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha with their mothers this week.
Model Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid, shared their photo on Instagram on Friday, usmagazine.com.
"Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating," she captioned the photo in which they are huddled together.
Credit: @YOLANDA
The Pillowtalk singer, 24, beamed in a T-shirt alongside his mother, Trisha Malik, who also shared the photo on her own Instagram account, writing, "Eid Mubarak to everyone... Blessed Day."
The Victoria's Secret model's father, Mohamed, was born in Palestine and migrated to the US when he was a teenager.
The singer was born in England to a British mother and British Pakistani father.