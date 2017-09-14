Zayn Malik Is Not Under Pressure To Marry Gigi Hadid

: Singer Zayn Malik says he is not feeling the pressure of settling down and starting a family with his girlfriend Gigi Hadid.The former One Direction star is waiting for the right time when he can ask Hadid for marriage."I don't think things like that should be decided based on feeling pressure. When it's the right time and place, hopefully, that will happen. Who knows when that will be," said Malik.Malik said currently he has been busy working with some "big people" on his new record."We've got some big people working on stuff. There's soulful R&B tunes, club tunes, some pop songs. It's a progression," he said."My writing's grown and I feel like I've grown. I just wanted to get all of that on the album and give people some new music," he added.