Zayn Malik Ready to Pursue Acting

The 24-year-old star says he would like to make his debut with an indie or an off-beat project

PTI

Updated:November 5, 2017, 3:21 PM IST
Image: Instagram/Zayn Malik (zayn)
Los Angeles: Singer Zayn Malik says he is ready to try his luck in acting provided the script of the movie is good.

The 24-year-old star says he would like to make his debut with an indie or an off-beat project, reported Billboard.

"I do, yeah. It would have to be a good script and something that was a bit different, like an art movie. Something people wouldn't expect," Zayn says.

The singer is also determined to do authentic things and does not want to come across as an "arrogant" person.

"I don't do things that I wouldn't buy into. I try to explain that to people and hope that they understand - it doesn't come from a place of being arrogant or above anything," he says.
