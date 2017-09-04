GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Zayn Malik Unites with Sia For a Single

Singer Zayn Malik reveals that he will be collaborating with pop star Sia for his upcoming single Dusk till Dawn.

IANS

Updated:September 4, 2017, 11:51 AM IST
Image: Official Instagram/ Zayn Malik
Image: Official Instagram/ Zayn Malik
Los Angeles: Singer Zayn Malik has announced that he is collaborating with pop star Sia for a single Dusk till dawn.

Malik, who is enjoying a glittering solo career ever since he quite the band One Direction in March 2015, made the announcement via Twitter on Friday by posting a movie-style poster on the microblogging site, reports dailymail.co.uk.




The track will be released on September 7.

Meanwhile, in an interview, the singer, who is dating supermodel Gigi Hadid, said that he hopes his music would help his fans to understand who he is as a person.
